As A Pro Baker, This Is Where I Go For The Best Focaccia In San Francisco

When I moved to San Francisco four years ago, one of the first recommendations I got was to try the focaccia at Liguria Bakery. I work at another bakery nearby, so I had spotted the small storefront already, but the line winding out the door had forced me to keep walking anytime I passed by. I eventually got a hold of one of Liguria's iconic, string-tied paper packages from a coworker, who promised that the warm, fluffy bread inside would be worth any wait. They were absolutely right.

Liguria is a historic, family-owned bakery located in the North Beach neighborhood, which acts as San Francisco's Little Italy. Recognized by the city as a designated legacy business, Liguria Bakery has been providing locals with fresh Italian focaccia since all the way back in 1911, when its founder, Ambrosio Soracco, first came to the Bay Area from Italy. Soracco hailed from Genoa in the Liguria region, where the gold standard for Italian flatbread was set.

The Soracco family still runs the operation today, using the exact same antique mixer and brick oven as the generations before them. The result is a simple, authentic Ligurian focaccia that continues to attract visitors, pro bakers, and generations of local families alike.