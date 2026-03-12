A Hershey's Chocolate Bar Contains Less Sugar Than This Tropical Fruit

Ask someone to choose the healthier option from a piece of fruit and a chocolate bar, and the answer is most likely to be the fruit. But it all comes down to what healthy means to you. If you need to be careful with how much sugar you're consuming, chocolate might end up being the better choice if the fruit in question is a mango.

A medium mango can contain up to 46 grams of sugar, while a Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar contains just 25 grams. Serving size does come into play here, with an average mango weighing around 11 ounces, while the chocolate bar in this case weighs just 1.55 ounces. That said, mangoes do have a high concentration of sugar compared to many other fresh fruits.

Looking at the total sugar content of a food item also only tells part of the story. There are arguments about the difference between natural sugars and added sugars, with the key factor being that natural sugars are usually accompanied by other nutritional benefits. Mangoes are rich in fiber (around 5 grams per mango), low in fat, and contain more than 100% of your daily vitamin C requirement. Chocolate, on the other hand, has less to offer in the nutrition department. Even if you consider antioxidants from cacao, the concentration of these in milk chocolate is lower than in dark chocolate. We have to admit that chocolate does rank pretty high on the feel-good factor, though.