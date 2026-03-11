The Dessert Menu Red Flag To Look Out For When Visiting A Mexican Restaurant

We're going to venture a guess that folks aren't going to Mexican restaurants for the desserts. Instead, they're going for the sizzling fajitas, smothered enchiladas, and more margaritas than any one person should drink in a single sitting. As such, restaurants are going to focus most of their efforts on building out the savory portion of their menu. But according to Chef Maycoll Calderón, not offering any traditional desserts is a red flag.

"Mexican cuisine has a long tradition of convent pastries, regional sweets, custards, flans, and fruit-based desserts. If a restaurant completely omits traditional sweets, it may suggest a limited understanding of the cuisine's full spectrum," he told us in an exclusive interview. Although you may be going to a restaurant spot for its chips and guac or to blow off steam with friends, you should still be able to order high-quality desserts that don't seem gimmicky or like an afterthought. "Authenticity isn't just about tacos and guacamole — it's about honoring the complete experience, from antojitos to dessert," he says.