When Oven-Cooking Bacon, Skip This Tip That Just Results In Extra Cleanup

Bacon really had a moment in the early 2000s, but by the 2010s, it almost became insufferable. You couldn't swing a BLT without running into a meme, a new recipe, or some food that shouldn't have bacon in it being infused with smoky, salty pork. Things toned down in later years, and today bacon has reclaimed its calling as a delicious food that complements many dishes without being overbearing. It's still beloved, and a majority of people enjoy having it extra crispy. The oven is a great way to achieve that crisp, especially for large quantities, but you can save yourself some hassle and clean-up by skipping the cooling rack.

If you look for recipes for cooking bacon in the oven, many recommend lining a baking sheet with foil and placing the cooling rack on top. Then, bacon is arranged on the rack. The idea here is that the fat will drip from the bacon onto the baking sheet and you'll get a crispier, less greasy end product. What you also get is a bigger mess to clean up.

You're going to have to clean the baking sheet either way. But cooling racks used for bacon are especially hard to clean. It's not just grease; the fat clings to the wires and can take a lot of scrubbing to remove. If you have ever tried to scrub into the little squares to get those bits off, you know just how long this job can take. It's an extra nuisance that you don't need.