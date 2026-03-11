The Protein-Packed Aldi Hidden Gem I Love To Stock Up On
There are plenty of name-brand protein products available at Aldi, from EggLife egg white wraps to Built Puff bars. But true fans of the grocery chain know not to walk past Aldi's private label brands. Simms, specifically, has a lot of jerky and meat products that are quite tasty; Tasting Table ranked the Simms Original Beef Jerky pretty high in a ranking of 15 popular salty snacks from Aldi, and the beef sticks were deemed an Aldi hidden gem in 2025. Therefore, it's safe to assume that just about any of the Simms meat options may blow your socks off. That's why I'm shocked my favorite item of the bunch, the Beef Sausage Snack Sticks, aren't mentioned more in reviews or social media.
Simms' Beef Sausage Snack Sticks are salty and utterly snackable thanks to the smaller size. That means you don't have to cut them or think too hard about portion sizes. Two sticks are equal to one serving and provide 6 grams of protein. Fans on Reddit think they are delicious, too, and some even love the turkey sausage sticks. A negative, though, is that the beef sticks have suffered from shrinkflation. It used to be 8 ounces per pack, but it now comes with 7 ounces of product – even the photo on the Aldi website hasn't been updated to reflect the change. Even so, they're still worth purchasing when you want something to snack on to meet your protein needs.
Reasons to love the beef sticks
If you typically find beef jerky too difficult to gnaw through, then you may sincerely appreciate the Simms Beef Sausage Snack Sticks. Not only are they bit-size, but they have a slight snappiness on the outside and get softer once you bite through. The beef has a deeper flavor profile than the turkey sticks, which some people think are too lean or dry. I, too, prefer the fattier mouthfeel that tastes indulgent but still offers protein in my snacking, but this seems to be a personal preference.
The resealable packaging makes Simms' Snack Sticks easy to nosh on and put away for next time — just make sure to refrigerate them after opening, per the instructions on the package. You can also try using the beef sausage sticks as you attempt to build your next snack plate, paired with your favorite items like cheese, crackers, cucumbers, and carrots. This type of combination creates a hearty blend of fats, protein, carbohydrates, and fruits or veggies for a successful snack plate.
I love the easy-to-chew texture, the salty, meaty flavor, and the size of the Simms Beef Sausage Snack Sticks. Other mini meat sticks tend to be individually wrapped, so Aldi's makes for less plastic and is much easier to get the portion you desire. Next time you're shopping for protein-packed items at the grocery chain, pick up my beloved Snack Sticks.