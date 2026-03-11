The Protein-Packed Aldi Hidden Gem I Love To Stock Up On

There are plenty of name-brand protein products available at Aldi, from EggLife egg white wraps to Built Puff bars. But true fans of the grocery chain know not to walk past Aldi's private label brands. Simms, specifically, has a lot of jerky and meat products that are quite tasty; Tasting Table ranked the Simms Original Beef Jerky pretty high in a ranking of 15 popular salty snacks from Aldi, and the beef sticks were deemed an Aldi hidden gem in 2025. Therefore, it's safe to assume that just about any of the Simms meat options may blow your socks off. That's why I'm shocked my favorite item of the bunch, the Beef Sausage Snack Sticks, aren't mentioned more in reviews or social media.

Simms' Beef Sausage Snack Sticks are salty and utterly snackable thanks to the smaller size. That means you don't have to cut them or think too hard about portion sizes. Two sticks are equal to one serving and provide 6 grams of protein. Fans on Reddit think they are delicious, too, and some even love the turkey sausage sticks. A negative, though, is that the beef sticks have suffered from shrinkflation. It used to be 8 ounces per pack, but it now comes with 7 ounces of product – even the photo on the Aldi website hasn't been updated to reflect the change. Even so, they're still worth purchasing when you want something to snack on to meet your protein needs.