LongHorn Steakhouse Doesn't Take Reservations — But Here's How To Reduce Your Wait Time

LongHorn Steakhouse has been feeding its customers since the early '80s. The restaurant chain has affordable pricing (especially for a steakhouse), hundreds of locations across the U.S., and many popular menu items. What it doesn't have are reservations. That can be quite tricky, especially if you're planning to dine there on a special occasion or you're going as a larger group — which is why LongHorn offers its customers a call-ahead waitlist to shorten their waiting time.

Every first-time LongHorn Steakhouse diner should know there are two ways to get on the waitlist: either by calling your chosen restaurant location or joining the waitlist online. If you're planning to visit LongHorn with a party larger than four, the online waitlist is not an option; you have to call. For larger groups, the restaurant recommends you reach out to the manager; the best time is between 2 and 4 p.m.

It's important to highlight that the waitlist isn't synonymous with a reservation — you can't pick a time when you will be seated. That said, customers on the waitlist take precedence over walk-ins, so your waiting will likely be much shorter than if you hadn't called ahead.