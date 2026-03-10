LongHorn Steakhouse Doesn't Take Reservations — But Here's How To Reduce Your Wait Time
LongHorn Steakhouse has been feeding its customers since the early '80s. The restaurant chain has affordable pricing (especially for a steakhouse), hundreds of locations across the U.S., and many popular menu items. What it doesn't have are reservations. That can be quite tricky, especially if you're planning to dine there on a special occasion or you're going as a larger group — which is why LongHorn offers its customers a call-ahead waitlist to shorten their waiting time.
Every first-time LongHorn Steakhouse diner should know there are two ways to get on the waitlist: either by calling your chosen restaurant location or joining the waitlist online. If you're planning to visit LongHorn with a party larger than four, the online waitlist is not an option; you have to call. For larger groups, the restaurant recommends you reach out to the manager; the best time is between 2 and 4 p.m.
It's important to highlight that the waitlist isn't synonymous with a reservation — you can't pick a time when you will be seated. That said, customers on the waitlist take precedence over walk-ins, so your waiting will likely be much shorter than if you hadn't called ahead.
How long can you expect to wait at LongHorn Steakhouse?
First and foremost, the wait time will largely depend on your restaurant's location and the time when you're visiting it. Holidays, such as Valentine's Day, are notoriously busy, and even with a waitlist you might be waiting for an hour (or more) before being seated. Other times, when the restaurant is less busy, you might find yourself seated immediately.
Many LongHorn customers have complained online that the estimated wait times given by the staff are incorrect and often prove to be longer — for example, you might be told the wait is 30 minutes, and it turns out to be an hour instead. So, make sure you're bringing a healthy dose of patience with you. Alternatively, LongHorn offers takeout options, which might be a better choice if you're really not in the mood to wait.
To save you some extra time once you're seated, we taste tested 5 steaks from LongHorn Steakhouse and ranked them to help you decide which to order. While opening hours can vary depending on location, you can generally dine at the steakhouse seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., or until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.