How To Grow Eggplant Indoors For A Faster And More Foolproof Harvest

There's no real way to ensure you have an ideal growing season, but there are a few things you can do to help set your garden up for success. You can start weeding early, of course, or figure out the best compost system and bed positions ahead of time. But there is one way to get started early inside the four walls of your home, and that is by planting some of the best seeds to grow in your kitchen. A great example is the humble eggplant, which can be seeded over two months before the final frost of winter.

Eggplants have a particularly long growing season, with an almost 100-day window between seeding and maturity. You can speed up the process by buying transplants from the garden store, but starting eggplants indoors at home will really help give you a leg up on the season and prepare the vegetables for a more reliable harvest.

It's also a lot easier to control the temperature and moisture of the soil when it's inside a container, and sprouting eggplant seeds indoors has been shown to lead to a higher yield. Plus, it's fun to watch the whole lifespan of a vegetable, and eggplant seeds can start germinating just five days after planting.