8 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking With Cumin

Stocking and organizing your spice rack is an important part of building up a good pantry — and an important part of making sure your food tastes as good as it can. After all, your base ingredients can only impart so much flavor into your dish. Sometimes, you have to let seasonings take the reins and transform a basic dish into one that you'll want to get seconds (and thirds) of. And one of the most flavorful seasonings you should have in your spice cabinet is cumin.

Cumin's rich, nutty, and earthy flavor makes it a delicious addition to so many different dishes. All it takes is a sprinkle to imbue meats, soups and stews, roasted vegetables, and more with an incredible amount of flavor. But if you're new to cooking with cumin, there's a good chance that you're making some mistakes with the ingredient.

That's why we spoke to three different cumin experts to get a better sense of how to avoid the most common mistakes: Jim Carroll, owner of Meat & Greet BBQ Catering; Claudia Syanny, recipe developer and food blogger at Butter Joy Kitchen; and Sapana Chandra, founder and author of Real + Vibrant. Each of these experts outlined common cumin mistakes, so you can ensure your next cumin dish tastes as good as it possibly can. Once you learn how to master this spice, you'll want to use it in everything.