The Best Way To Store Cumin And How Long It Lasts In The Pantry

A spice cabinet is the backbone of every kitchen. Within it lies a multitude of flavors and sensations that can make or break the outcome of a dish. At the front, you probably keep a starting lineup of salt, pepper, and your go-to seasonings for your everyday cuisine. At the back lies a graveyard of long-forgotten spices that you used for just one or two recipes. Not to worry, it isn't like seasonings ever expire — or do they? If you have some lesser-used spices on hand — like cumin, for example — you will want to be sure you know exactly how to keep it fresh and how long it will be good for in order to keep its flavor as high-quality as possible.

Cumin is the dried seed of a type of parsley plant. Like other dried products, it is important to keep cumin away from excess moisture and heat. For best results, store your cumin in an airtight container that is placed in a cool, dry place and away from sunlight. When stored in this way, whole cumin seeds will last for up to four years. Meanwhile, ground cumin will last for up to three.