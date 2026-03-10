The Ideal Temperature To Serve Prosecco For The Best Tasting Experience
There's something special about drinking a bubbly glass of Prosecco. It could be that it's usually saved for big occasions, or that it's often served in the most elegant, flute-shaped glasses. No matter what it is, there's no denying that Prosecco tastes even better when it's perfectly cold — and there is a right temperature to aim for when it comes to serving it up.
In order for a glass of Prosecco to reach its full potential in terms of flavor and aroma, it should be served at a temperature between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. You don't want to overchill wine, especially not Prosecco as anything colder than about 38 degrees Fahrenheit will mute all of the gorgeously nuanced fruitiness in the bubbly. Conversely, temperatures warmer than 50 degrees Fahrenheit can cause the bubbles to pop, leaving behind an unpleasantly foamy, soda-like texture.
In addition to flavors being at their most intense, the carbonation in the Prosecco will also give the sparkling wine a more crisp and refreshing mouthfeel when chilled correctly. This is the case with most types of sparkling wines, though it is advised to serve vintage Champagne and rosé renditions on the warmer side, about 50 degrees Fahrenheit to 54 degrees Fahrenheit because of their more complex profiles.
Don't store Prosecco in the fridge long-term
You can either place a bottle of Prosecco in the fridge a few hours before serving to get it to the right temperature, or else put it on ice for at least 30 minutes. A bucket that's filled with equal amounts of water and ice will work better, and adding some salt will help things move along even faster.
If an unopened bottle is kept in the fridge for more than a few days, the cork can dry out and start to loosen, leading air to get inside. If this happens, there is a chance of oxidation occurring, which will change the taste of the drink. Instead, it's best to store any unopened bottles of Prosecco upright in a cool, dark place (like a cellar) at a temperature of around 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
You should wait a few minutes before opening Prosecco or Champagne after removing bottles from the fridge in case of too-cold temperatures. It's also best to twist the bottle, rather than the cork, to make things easier. Pour at a 45 degree angle to maintain its effervescence, and keep the opened bottle in the ice bath while drinking it — if you don't have too many glasses to fill, that is. If you do run out, this Sam's Club Prosecco is perfect for a cheap fix.