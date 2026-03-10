The Ideal Temperature To Serve Prosecco For The Best Tasting Experience

There's something special about drinking a bubbly glass of Prosecco. It could be that it's usually saved for big occasions, or that it's often served in the most elegant, flute-shaped glasses. No matter what it is, there's no denying that Prosecco tastes even better when it's perfectly cold — and there is a right temperature to aim for when it comes to serving it up.

In order for a glass of Prosecco to reach its full potential in terms of flavor and aroma, it should be served at a temperature between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. You don't want to overchill wine, especially not Prosecco as anything colder than about 38 degrees Fahrenheit will mute all of the gorgeously nuanced fruitiness in the bubbly. Conversely, temperatures warmer than 50 degrees Fahrenheit can cause the bubbles to pop, leaving behind an unpleasantly foamy, soda-like texture.

In addition to flavors being at their most intense, the carbonation in the Prosecco will also give the sparkling wine a more crisp and refreshing mouthfeel when chilled correctly. This is the case with most types of sparkling wines, though it is advised to serve vintage Champagne and rosé renditions on the warmer side, about 50 degrees Fahrenheit to 54 degrees Fahrenheit because of their more complex profiles.