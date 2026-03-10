This Often-Ignored Fogo De Chão Menu Item Gives A Comfort Classic A Savory-Sweet Finish

Fogo de Chão is a meat-lovers' paradise, but it shouldn't be limited to that. With top-notch selections like its signature steak, picanha, expertly grilled filet mignon, and succulent beef ribs, it's understandable that some Fogo de Chão patrons completely miss its other, equally stellar non-meat options. But this is a big mistake. Somewhat of a secret menu item since its 2019 debut, Fogo de Chão's queijo assado is part of its Churrasco Experience and offers guests a taste of Brazilian grilled cheese. In fact, it's one of the best items to try at Fogo de Chão.

Different from American grilled cheese in that it does not feature bread on either side, queijo assado is a popular fire-grilled snack and street food in Brazil that typically stars coalho. A firm, salty cheese, coalho doesn't melt when grilled, but instead turns golden brown with a crispy exterior and soft interior.

At Fogo de Chão, the coalho is cooked between two long, grated trays over heat for the perfect firm yet creamy texture. Before arriving at the table, it is sliced and placed on a wooden board with a sprinkle of herbs. It's then drizzled with malagueta pepper-infused honey, which makes for an indulgent, yet comforting, savory-sweet starter that guests can't help but return for, time and time again.