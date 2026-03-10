This Often-Ignored Fogo De Chão Menu Item Gives A Comfort Classic A Savory-Sweet Finish
Fogo de Chão is a meat-lovers' paradise, but it shouldn't be limited to that. With top-notch selections like its signature steak, picanha, expertly grilled filet mignon, and succulent beef ribs, it's understandable that some Fogo de Chão patrons completely miss its other, equally stellar non-meat options. But this is a big mistake. Somewhat of a secret menu item since its 2019 debut, Fogo de Chão's queijo assado is part of its Churrasco Experience and offers guests a taste of Brazilian grilled cheese. In fact, it's one of the best items to try at Fogo de Chão.
Different from American grilled cheese in that it does not feature bread on either side, queijo assado is a popular fire-grilled snack and street food in Brazil that typically stars coalho. A firm, salty cheese, coalho doesn't melt when grilled, but instead turns golden brown with a crispy exterior and soft interior.
At Fogo de Chão, the coalho is cooked between two long, grated trays over heat for the perfect firm yet creamy texture. Before arriving at the table, it is sliced and placed on a wooden board with a sprinkle of herbs. It's then drizzled with malagueta pepper-infused honey, which makes for an indulgent, yet comforting, savory-sweet starter that guests can't help but return for, time and time again.
Fogo de Chão patrons rave over its queijo assado
After Fogo de Chão shared a video on TikTok that featured its queijo assado, it was met with a slew of comments from past guests. "[I'm] obsessed with this," one person wrote. "I've never tasted anything so yummy," someone else shared. Others said that the cheese starter was "the best part" of their meal, described it as "freaking delicious," or regretted "not eating more" when they had the chance. One person even said that the queijo assado was the "main reason [they] go" to the steakhouse. We'd have to agree.
During a recent visit to the Baltimore location, we found ourselves returning for bite after bite of this warm, cheesy delicacy throughout our meal. And we couldn't help but continuously pour additional drizzles of the sweet-but-with-a-kick honey (that was conveniently located on the board in a small pitcher) over top. Was it an appetizer? Was it dessert? It could've been either, and we indulged as such.
In addition to the queijo assado, the Churrasco Experience (Fogo de Chão's prix-fixe menu selection) includes all premium and classic cuts of protein and access to its Market Table. You will also enjoy its Feijoada Bar, which highlights feijoada, the national dish of Brazil, a black bean stew served with white rice and farofa (baked yuca flour with bacon). Beyond the seasonal salads, vegetables, imported cheeses, smoked salmon, cured meats, and more, be sure to check out other popular items, many of which are Brazilian dishes you need to try at least once, including sides like pâo de queijo and crispy polenta.