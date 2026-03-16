The Tomatoes Alex Guarnaschelli Uses Instead Of San Marzanos For Better Sauce (Sorry, Ina)

When it comes to making tomato sauce, there is one particular Italian variety that you'll see pop up in recipes time and time again: San Marzanos. These plump and juicy plum tomatoes are renowned for their sauce-making capabilities because of their flavor, meaty texture, and the lack of too many seeds. San Marzanos, which grow mainly in the Campania region of Italy, are also less acidic than other varieties, and they can be noticeably sweeter too. But every cook has their preferences, and for Alex Guarnaschelli, it's actually yellow beefsteak tomatoes that reign king at certain times of the year.

The celebrity chef previously spoke with Tasting Table about olive oil and pasta ahead of the U.S. Open's Flavors of the Open event, for which she was planning to make a sauce using yellow beefsteak tomatoes. According to Guarnaschelli, the summertime specialty is perfect for a lighter, vinaigrette type sauce that's extremely easy to dress up. She said, "I find [yellow tomatoes] lower in acid, and they're very fleshy. They create a lot of texture in the sauce."

Her recipe requires a minimal list of ingredients, like garlic, olive oil, oregano, shallots, red pepper flakes, and white rice vinegar, to highlight the rich flavor of the tomatoes, which are naturally sweet and a little tangy. "It's really about that fleshy tomato," Guarnaschelli told us. "It's kind of mellow, but very flavorful."