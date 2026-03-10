Recreate Dutch Bros' Pink Velvet Soft Top At Home Now That It's Off The Menu
As is the case with many other holidays, we wish Valentine's Day treats were available year-round. From our favorite seasonal store-bought chocolates and non-chocolate candies to fast food menu drops, there is no shortage of love for Valentine's Day finds. In 2026, Dutch Bros released several limited-time offerings, including the Luvstruck Rebel — a blackberry and vanilla twist on the chain's beloved energy drink — and the Pink Velvet Mocha. Both of these drinks were impressive on their own, but what really took them to the next level was Dutch Bros' Pink Velvet Frosting Soft Top.
Although this creamy, fruity topping has since been discontinued at most Dutch Bros locations, that has not stopped fans of the topping from trying to make their own at home. Recipes vary, with some folks trying to froth together heavy cream with red velvet and cheesecake syrups, while others have suggested that its flavor was more like a combination of raspberry and white chocolate. The general sentiment is that the flavor profile of the Soft Top did taste like red velvet or (at minimum) cake frosting, meaning it may take some playing around with syrups to find a flavor that tastes as close as possible to the real thing.
The best drinks to pair with your DIY Pink Velvet Soft Top
The beauty of making your own Pink Velvet Soft Top at home is that you can add it to your favorite homemade coffee drinks — both hot and iced. Of course, since you're playing with syrups in your homemade variation, it's important to consider how the sweetness of the foamy, frothed topping will play with the other flavors. We recommend starting with a bold cold brew coffee base, then adding a scant amount of the Soft Top, and drizzling more to taste if needed.
You can also take inspiration from Dutch Bros' other popular iced drinks when you make your own topping at home. The Double Torture, which has vanilla syrup, extra espresso, and chocolate milk, would be a good match for the sweetness of your DIY Pink Velvet Soft Top. Plus, the additional espresso would dial back some of the overall sweetness in the drink. Anything in the mocha family would also be in good company with this seasonal Soft Top — and don't forget about the popular energy drink (or lemonade) options you can explore.