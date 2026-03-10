The Best Ragú Pasta Sauce On The Shelves Is Made For Garlic Lovers
Of the many jarred pasta sauce brands, Ragú is a longstanding veteran with plenty of fan favorites to choose from. So, whether you're looking for marinara or Alfredo, Ragú is sure to have an option in its saucy arsenal. We tasted and ranked 10 Ragú pasta sauces, according to overall flavor and texture, and found that the best pasta sauce on the shelves is made for garlic lovers!
Ragú's Roasted Garlic Parmesan Sauce placed first place in our ranking, ticking off all of the criteria with flying colors. The thick, creamy consistency was super comforting, coating pasta beautifully and making any dish hearty and filling. But what separated Ragú's Roasted Garlic Parmesan Sauce from other worthy competitors was its rich and robust flavor. While many white sauces tend to be buttery and cheesy, they don't have a lot of flavorful depth and usually require some outside help from added ingredients like spices. This is not the case with this Ragú sauce as the roasted garlic really shines, supplying a burst of aromatic and caramelized flavor. Its sweet and savory notes complement the nutty saltiness of the parmesan perfectly, while the cream provides that dairy richness for over-the-top decadence. We have no notes for this incredible sauce; the only thing you need to add to it is your favorite type of pasta.
More love for Ragú Roasted Garlic Parmesan Sauce from customers
We took to the internet to find more rave reviews for Ragú's Roasted Garlic Parmesan Sauce and found many 5-star reviews on Amazon. One review said the sauce, "Tastes amazing. It's like having Alfredo pasta in a good Italian restaurant." Another Amazon customer called it a "garlicky dream" and pronounced it their "favorite" jarred sauce ever. One customer even wrote that it has the "best flavor" for a jarred sauce and "beats out the other fancy pricey brands." Unlike premium brands like Rao's and Carbone that can cost up to $8 per 15-ounce jar, a bottle of Ragú will only set you back around $3, maximum. Given how flavorful and decadent it is, this sauce offers a great value for money.
While some fans might think that you can pour this cheesy, decadent garlic sauce over anything, there are certain pasta shapes you should never pair with cream-based sauces. Thin and delicate options like angel hair aren't ideal for this heavy sauce, so stick to wider strands of fettuccine or pappardelle, and hearty shapes like bow ties and ridged penne.
Satisfied customers also provided creative recommendations for how to serve this sauce. For example, one Amazon reviewer wrote, "Two cans of this and a pound of yellow cheddar cheese and some noodles will make you a very good mac and cheese ... Then add sliced crispy bacon or Buffalo chicken. Thank me later." You can also use the sauce for a classic chicken or shrimp Alfredo. Otherwise, drizzle it over roasted cauliflower for a decadent side dish.