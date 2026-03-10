The Best Ragú Pasta Sauce On The Shelves Is Made For Garlic Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of the many jarred pasta sauce brands, Ragú is a longstanding veteran with plenty of fan favorites to choose from. So, whether you're looking for marinara or Alfredo, Ragú is sure to have an option in its saucy arsenal. We tasted and ranked 10 Ragú pasta sauces, according to overall flavor and texture, and found that the best pasta sauce on the shelves is made for garlic lovers!

Ragú's Roasted Garlic Parmesan Sauce placed first place in our ranking, ticking off all of the criteria with flying colors. The thick, creamy consistency was super comforting, coating pasta beautifully and making any dish hearty and filling. But what separated Ragú's Roasted Garlic Parmesan Sauce from other worthy competitors was its rich and robust flavor. While many white sauces tend to be buttery and cheesy, they don't have a lot of flavorful depth and usually require some outside help from added ingredients like spices. This is not the case with this Ragú sauce as the roasted garlic really shines, supplying a burst of aromatic and caramelized flavor. Its sweet and savory notes complement the nutty saltiness of the parmesan perfectly, while the cream provides that dairy richness for over-the-top decadence. We have no notes for this incredible sauce; the only thing you need to add to it is your favorite type of pasta.