Grab This Dollar Tree Dupe Of An Iconic Trader Joe's Condiment To Save Money On Spiciness

Replenishing your spice and condiment collection can be expensive, with luxury products from supermarkets or specialty stores quickly taking a big chunk out of your food budget. If you're on the lookout for budget-friendly options that are comparable to more expensive versions, Dollar Tree is a surprisingly great place to start. Dollar Tree spices, seasonings, and condiments range from 79 cents to $1.50 each, and you can find a variety of options, including specialty blends and international products. In fact, the Dollar Tree has an affordable dupe of an iconic Trader Joe's condiment.

Katayama Crunchy Chili Onion Home Spice is very close in taste and quality to Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion. Yet the Dollar Tree version is only $1.50 a jar, or $3 for 6.36 ounces, while TJ's is $4.49 for a six-ounce jar. Katayama's version is bold, bright, and punchy and contains a blend of oil, dried onion, garlic, red chili, paprika, and salt and pepper — an ingredients list that's very similar to the Trader Joe's version. It's the perfect way to spruce up instant ramen or add some kick to your morning omelet.

Although the product costs around $9.99 if you buy it on Walmart, the chili crisp at Dollar Tree is exactly the same product but for much, much less. Buying food from Dollar Tree in bulk can help you save even more money. A 24-pack of 3.18-ounce jars of crunchy chili onion is $36, or 47 cents per ounce. By comparison, you would need to buy 12 to 13 jars of the Trader Joe's version to get a comparable volume, which would run you $53 to $58, or 74 cents per ounce.