This Often-Overlooked Crème Brûlée Addition Adds Unique And Sweet Floral Notes

Few things end a fine meal with quite so much elegance as a ramekin of crème brûlée. Between the joy of gently cracking the burnt sugar top with the back of a spoon and the silky, delicately sweet custard hiding underneath, crème brûlée is a dessert rich in flavor, texture, and experience. But even dishes that are near perfect in their traditional form can benefit from a touch of creative flair. Chef Trew Sterling, executive pastry chef of Pastis Miami, told us that crème brûlée is ripe for just such a novel touch, and his simple suggestion is to turn up the complexity with a dash of honey.

"Adding honey to a crème brûlée base is a beautiful way to introduce nuance and depth," Sterling says. "Because crème brûlée has a naturally delicate flavor profile with cream, egg yolks, and vanilla, the honey doesn't just add sweetness; it becomes a defining flavor component." As such, it is important that the type of honey used in the custard base be chosen carefully to work in tandem with the other flavors.

"Much like wine," Sterling says, "honey reflects its origin and depending on the varietal, it can bring floral, fruity, earthy, herbaceous, or caramel notes to the dessert." Given the subtlety of the flavors in the dessert, he suggests opting for a floral honey, such as orange blossom, clover, or lavender, which can play its part without becoming the star of the show. However, Sterling does acknowledge that stronger-flavored honeys, like buckwheat, chestnut, or manuka honey, can work too, so long as they are used judiciously. "Ultimately, there are no wrong answers if you understand the fundamentals of a proper brûlée base," he says.