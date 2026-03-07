The 10 Absolute Best Cocktails To Make While Flying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your flight has reached cruising altitude, the seatbelt sign has been switched off, and beverage service is about to begin. For those of us who like to enjoy a tipple or two on a long-haul flight, this is the moment we've been waiting for. but what if you're feeling creative and want something more exciting than a Scotch on the rocks?

It's not exactly common to play bartender while on an airplane, but it's not out of the realm of possibility, either. You just need to know how to plan ahead and choose ingredients that are elevation-friendly. "There is no environment more hostile to our senses than an airplane," says Mandy Naglich, author of "How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering Flavor and Savoring Life." In her book, Naglich explains how the recycled, stale cabin air dries out our noses and mouths, effectively muting our taste receptors. This means nothing tastes the way it should at 35,000 feet, so the cocktail you're making needs to be packed with flavorful components, otherwise it won't taste like much of anything.

For insight into the best possible cocktails to enjoy on an airplane, we spoke with three experts: Noah Rothbaum, author of "The Whiskey Bible"; Brian Grimsley of ALB Vodka; and Akuila Batiweti, Chief Customer Officer for Fiji Airways. They shared their expertise on which ingredients to pick for in-flight cocktails, the best flavors you can still enjoy at altitude, and what tools you need to mix your own drink without leaving your seat.