The Exploding Turkey Burger Scandal That Once Rocked Aldi

Everyone knows the kitchen can be a dangerous place. Statistics vary, but the kitchen is often cited as the most dangerous room in terms of accidents. We all know to be cautious when it comes to cooking and using tools that could cut or burn. However, sometimes it's easier said than done to prepare for a kitchen mishap. You know the stove is going to be hot, and you know a knife is sharp. But would you ever expect a turkey burger to explode on you? Some years ago, this became a serious concern for Aldi shoppers thanks to one unbelievable incident.

Of all the scandals that have plagued Aldi, none is quite as dramatic as the exploding turkey burger story. At first glance, it sounds silly, but much like the McDonald's hot coffee lawsuit from the 1990s, this incident resulted in physical injury. In 2018, an Aldi customer bought frozen Kirkwood-brand turkey burgers from a Pittsburgh store and cooked them according to the directions on the back of the package. After placing the frozen patty in a skillet of oil, the burger exploded, causing second-degree burns. In early 2019, the customer filed a lawsuit against the grocery chain for about$35,000, which is a relatively small amount given the circumstances.

The lawsuit accused Aldi of negligence because it didn't relay any warnings of the risk of burns on the package. The claim was understandable given that most of us probably wouldn't expect a turkey burger to actually explode while it's cooking.