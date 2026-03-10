The Exploding Turkey Burger Scandal That Once Rocked Aldi
Everyone knows the kitchen can be a dangerous place. Statistics vary, but the kitchen is often cited as the most dangerous room in terms of accidents. We all know to be cautious when it comes to cooking and using tools that could cut or burn. However, sometimes it's easier said than done to prepare for a kitchen mishap. You know the stove is going to be hot, and you know a knife is sharp. But would you ever expect a turkey burger to explode on you? Some years ago, this became a serious concern for Aldi shoppers thanks to one unbelievable incident.
Of all the scandals that have plagued Aldi, none is quite as dramatic as the exploding turkey burger story. At first glance, it sounds silly, but much like the McDonald's hot coffee lawsuit from the 1990s, this incident resulted in physical injury. In 2018, an Aldi customer bought frozen Kirkwood-brand turkey burgers from a Pittsburgh store and cooked them according to the directions on the back of the package. After placing the frozen patty in a skillet of oil, the burger exploded, causing second-degree burns. In early 2019, the customer filed a lawsuit against the grocery chain for about$35,000, which is a relatively small amount given the circumstances.
The lawsuit accused Aldi of negligence because it didn't relay any warnings of the risk of burns on the package. The claim was understandable given that most of us probably wouldn't expect a turkey burger to actually explode while it's cooking.
The turkey burger aftermath
The lawsuit ended up being settled out of court; the details were not disclosed. That typically means some compensation was offered. The defendant is not required to assume any guilt, and there doesn't have to be a trial where details of the incident are exposed.
There were no other published reports of anyone else suffering the same problem with their Aldi turkey burgers. However, the principle is not unheard of. Frozen meat in heated oil is often a dangerous combination; just look at what happens when you try to deep-fry a frozen turkey. A turkey burger, which is made of ground meat shaped into a patty, is even more dangerous. Water violently expands in super-hot oil, and the patty isn't able to hold its shape. This customer was unlucky enough to have a burger with just the right moisture content in oil that was hot enough to cause it to expand so rapidly that it burst everywhere.
In order to minimize the risk if you ever find yourself in the same position, it's best to thaw and dry a turkey burger before cooking it in a skillet with oil. Reducing the amount of oil can also lead to a less violent reaction. Choosing a skillet with higher sides can also help lower the splatter risk. We have a few suggestions if you're looking for a frozen turkey burger to try. Don't forget that you can also cook them on a grill or in an air fryer.