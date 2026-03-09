Gordon Ramsay's Go-To Cut For Perfectly Baked Salmon

Salmon is a pretty straightforward, versatile fish. It's easy to prepare, there aren't that many types, and it can be found in markets across the world, making it an accessible option for both trained chefs and everyday home cooks. However, there are a couple of cuts that you need to navigate when shopping for salmon, and if you plan to bake it, then there's a specific one that Gordon Ramsay recommends: Salmon steaks.

The celebrity chef spoke about the topic in a video guide he created for his YouTube channel, where he breaks down the most common cuts of salmon and how to cook them. For pan frying, he recommends using the ever-versatile salmon filet, but for the oven, he believes steaks are the way to go. "Steaks are great value and brilliant baked," he says in the video.

The difference between salmon steaks and fillets mainly comes down to the presence of the backbone. Salmon steaks, which are rounded in shape, are cut crosswise through the spine, rather than parallel to it like fillets. The steaks are typically sold with the bone still intact, as well as some skin, which crisps up nicely when cooked. The bone allows the salmon to stay extremely moist during baking, preventing the flesh from drying out. It also adds a nice flavor.