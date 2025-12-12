Once You Make Piccata-Style Salmon, You'll Never Make The Fish Another Way

Simple fish piccata starts no differently than its chicken counterpart. The chicken typically needs a light flour coating to crisp up the exterior, but you can forego dredging with salmon if you want to highlight the fish's tenderness instead. That said, always make sure to pat it dry so it doesn't end up soggy.

Simple seasonings always do the trick, but feel free to brine the fish beforehand for an even more thorough flavor. Then, sear the fillets until both sides are golden brown before taking them off the heat. This should only take a few minutes. Make the sauce as usual, and once it's nearly done simmering, return the salmon to the pan. This is when it continues cooking to your desired level of doneness.

Although a little less common, there's also sheet pan salmon piccata, which you can make for quick weeknight dinners. Roast the fish in the oven much like you would normally, and maybe even toss in veggies such as asparagus and tomatoes. Following the rule of thumb for cooking salmon in the oven, base the cooking time on the thickness of your fillets. It should take approximately 15 minutes or more. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce on the stovetop. At the end, the two meet on the plate, and you get fall-apart, tender fish coated in a lemony cream sauce, joined by roasted veggies. It's a restaurant-worthy meal made in the blink of an eye.