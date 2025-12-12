Once You Make Piccata-Style Salmon, You'll Never Make The Fish Another Way
No matter how long it's been since you last ate it, it's certainly hard to forget the taste of a piccata dish. Lemon juice, butter, capers, garlic, and white wine really are such a timeless combination — one that shows us exactly what it's like when a dish is both comforting and luxurious. We all know chicken is the go-to canvas for this zingy brushstroke, but what about salmon? Try a piccata twist with this fish, and you will have a new favorite in your arsenal of salmon recipes for any meal.
On chicken, the piccata sauce simply overtakes the protein's natural flavors. You don't see much of the bland meat peeking through since the sauce's creamy zing makes a huge impact. Salmon, on the other hand, seamlessly melds in its own fatty, buttery notes. Although subtle, these nuances make for a fascinating base that encourages you to rediscover the sauce's forgotten goodness. In return, the sauce's acidity brings out the fish's hidden richness, brightening the undertone as it sinks into every flaky crevice. It's a delicate elegance that doesn't require you to settle for a lackluster dish, and that's what a good piccata is all about.
It's an easy swap from the typical chicken
Simple fish piccata starts no differently than its chicken counterpart. The chicken typically needs a light flour coating to crisp up the exterior, but you can forego dredging with salmon if you want to highlight the fish's tenderness instead. That said, always make sure to pat it dry so it doesn't end up soggy.
Simple seasonings always do the trick, but feel free to brine the fish beforehand for an even more thorough flavor. Then, sear the fillets until both sides are golden brown before taking them off the heat. This should only take a few minutes. Make the sauce as usual, and once it's nearly done simmering, return the salmon to the pan. This is when it continues cooking to your desired level of doneness.
Although a little less common, there's also sheet pan salmon piccata, which you can make for quick weeknight dinners. Roast the fish in the oven much like you would normally, and maybe even toss in veggies such as asparagus and tomatoes. Following the rule of thumb for cooking salmon in the oven, base the cooking time on the thickness of your fillets. It should take approximately 15 minutes or more. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce on the stovetop. At the end, the two meet on the plate, and you get fall-apart, tender fish coated in a lemony cream sauce, joined by roasted veggies. It's a restaurant-worthy meal made in the blink of an eye.