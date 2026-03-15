Five Guys Vs In-N-Out: Which Chain Uses Higher-Quality Beef?

In-N-Out is an iconic mostly California-based burger chain that was Anthony Bourdain's first stop on trips to LA. Five Guys is a hugely popular burger chain known globally for unlimited toppings and french fries cooked in peanut oil. Both have massive fan bases and delicious burgers. But which chain uses higher-quality beef? The answer is not that simple. Both chains use fresh-never-frozen patties made from 100% USDA ground chuck. Neither chain's ground chuck contains additives, fillers, or binders.

The only difference seems to be that In-N-Out owns its production facilities where they receive whole chucks, inspect them, grind the meat, and make the patties. Five Guys uses third-party facilities to produce its burger patties. This gives In-N-Out more direct control over the quality inspection of the beef before it's ground, but at the end of the day, they aren't using a superior cut — technically both chains use the same quality beef.

Other factors to consider include that In-N-Out only open locations that are within one day's drive from its burger distribution centres. Five Guys relies on refrigerated trucks that deliver the fresh patties to locations, which must be used within seven days (patties that don't pass inspection on delivery are rejected). This could mean that the beef you're being served at In-N-Out is fresher, but as a customer, you don't know when the beef used to make your burger was delivered.