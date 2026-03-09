The Kit Kat Copycat Walmart Shoppers Say Is Better Than Name Brand (It's $1 Cheaper)
A pit stop at the dollar store for candy bars before going to the movies may have been a faux pas in the past, but given where prices sit at present, it's a necessity. Candy hasn't been spared from rising prices and shrinking package sizes in the recent era of inflation. While it may feel like a punch to the gut, opting for generic versions of your favorite (yet, more expensive) name-brand candy bars doesn't have to mean sacrificing quality or taste. In fact, many Walmart shoppers insist that the Great Value Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafers Bar tastes better than its counterpart, the beloved Kit Kat bar.
As part of a deep dive into eight Walmart copycats that shoppers say surpass the name brands, we discovered that customers are big fans of Great Value's Kit Kat look-alike, with one customer on Reddit saying, "Honestly, I think the Walmart brand 'Kit-Kats' are better than the name brand. They actually taste more like chocolate than sugar bars." The Great Value Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafers Bar is made with very similar ingredients to a Kit Kat (here's what's really in a Kit Kat), namely in terms of milk, chocolate, sugar, and fats. The two products also appear nearly identical, with milk chocolate coating crispy wafers on the inside, and divided into neat rectangles. But the biggest difference comes down to price, as Great Value's version comes out to roughly $0.94 for a 1.48-ounce bar, whereas Kit Kat costs about $1.82 for a 1.5-ounce bar.
Customers appreciate the lower price tag and same decadent taste
This certainly isn't the first time Walmart shoppers found a copycat to be even better than the real deal, but some customers found it surprising that a Great Value product could stand up to such a time-honored legend. "I normally am not a fan of some Great Value versions of name-brand products," one shopper on Walmart's review page admitted, "but they were spot on with this one." A shopper on Reddit instead shared that they "hate going to Walmart, but gotta say these candy bars are legit," confirming that a stop into the megastore is well worth it. "I feel like these actually taste better than Kit Kats," said another shopper on Walmart's review page, while someone else commented that "the wafers were fresh, light, and crispy, with good chocolate filling between them."
Satisfied customers also highlight the difference in cost. A shopper on Reddit did the math for prices in their area, explaining that they could get "4 name-brand [for] $5.28... [and] 6 GV [for] $4.68," spelling out the exact savings. Another customer on Walmart's review page also agreed that the Great Value brand "tastes like a premium treat for a fraction of the price."
Some shoppers are more practical about their assessment, however. One Redditor said, "The originals obviously taste better, but I think these knock-offs are actually pretty darn good themselves." Naturally, this only further cements the fact that, at its current price tag, Great Value's version certainly measures up.