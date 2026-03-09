The Kit Kat Copycat Walmart Shoppers Say Is Better Than Name Brand (It's $1 Cheaper)

This certainly isn't the first time Walmart shoppers found a copycat to be even better than the real deal, but some customers found it surprising that a Great Value product could stand up to such a time-honored legend. "I normally am not a fan of some Great Value versions of name-brand products," one shopper on Walmart's review page admitted, "but they were spot on with this one." A shopper on Reddit instead shared that they "hate going to Walmart, but gotta say these candy bars are legit," confirming that a stop into the megastore is well worth it. "I feel like these actually taste better than Kit Kats," said another shopper on Walmart's review page, while someone else commented that "the wafers were fresh, light, and crispy, with good chocolate filling between them."

Satisfied customers also highlight the difference in cost. A shopper on Reddit did the math for prices in their area, explaining that they could get "4 name-brand [for] $5.28... [and] 6 GV [for] $4.68," spelling out the exact savings. Another customer on Walmart's review page also agreed that the Great Value brand "tastes like a premium treat for a fraction of the price."

Some shoppers are more practical about their assessment, however. One Redditor said, "The originals obviously taste better, but I think these knock-offs are actually pretty darn good themselves." Naturally, this only further cements the fact that, at its current price tag, Great Value's version certainly measures up.