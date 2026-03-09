The Simple Key To Lighter Egg Salad, According To An Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egg salad is rich and creamy thanks to two of its main ingredients, egg yolks and mayonnaise. But, if you're looking for a lighter taste, we've consulted an expert to provide ingredient swaps and tips. Lisa Steele, host of the "Welcome to My Farm" American Public Television series and author of the soon-to-debut cookbook "In Season," told Tasting Table that the simple key to a lighter egg salad lies with changes to the mayonnaise ratio.

"You don't need a lot of mayonnaise in egg salad, just enough to hold the ingredients together," Steele tells us. A light egg salad really only needs about 1 1/2 tablespoons of mayonnaise to bind together six whole eggs and six egg whites. That said, you can make egg salad without mayo entirely by swapping it with lighter, more nutritious ingredients. For example, Steele says, "Instead of mayonnaise, you can use smashed avocado, Greek yogurt, olive oil or avocado oil, or white miso paste for a lighter egg salad."

Not only do these ingredients bring creaminess to the mix, but they also contain numerous other macro and micro nutrients, from the protein in Greek yogurt and avocado to the healthy omega fatty acids in olive and avocado oil. White miso paste, a type of miso with a milder flavor, will give egg salad a funky, umami-rich punch and an abundance of vitamins and minerals. To continue with Japanese ingredient swaps, Steele tells us, "You can even riff on a Japanese egg salad sandwich and use mashed soft-boiled egg as a binder for the hard-boiled eggs."