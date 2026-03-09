Why You Shouldn't Be Washing Your Kitchen Towels With Bath Towels

While it may feel like second nature, laundry can admittedly get a little complicated. With our busy schedules, just getting a load of laundry washed, dried, and folded is a victory. But there's one more simple separation you might want to add to your laundry routine: separating your kitchen towels from your bath towels. We know it's all too easy to throw all your towels together, especially if they're all in the same color family, but doing this is a cleaning mistake that could prove to be a safety issue.

Think about what your kitchen towels are exposed to. They're wiping up surfaces where foods like raw meat have been — essentially, they're entering the laundry basket with a whole lot of bacteria. Bath towels touch our skin and can attract all those bacteria from the kitchen towels if they're in the same load. This is especially risky if the bath towels are damp, because bacteria love damp conditions for growing and multiplying.

If the temperature of the water in your washing machine isn't high enough, it won't kill that bacteria and you could end up drying off post-shower with stubborn food particles that hopped onto our bath towel. No wonder this can even lead to skin problems. Of course, the goal is in fact to kill all bacteria on anything you're washing. But keeping kitchen and bath towels separate is a surefire layer of protection against contamination. If you have the space, add a laundry hamper to your kitchen.