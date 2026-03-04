The Humble Frozen Meal Is Getting A Glow-Up In 2026, According To Whole Foods

Every year, food experts from supermarkets, major manufacturers, and other influential food writers and publications announce what they believe to be the upcoming food and beverage trends. Among the most notable is Whole Foods Market, which has released an annual report of food trend predictions every year since 2015. Among its list of top food trend predictions for 2026 is what Whole Foods calls "freezer fine dining."

Whole Foods' predictions are compiled annually by the grocer's Trends Council — a collective comprised of more than 50 team members, foragers, buyers and culinary experts. The official 2026 report states that consumers can expect "a wave of new frozen meals, appetizers and sides" with "globally-inspired flavors" to hit the frozen aisles — and we're not talking about your run-of-the-mill frozen dinner brands here.

The frozen food industry has been booming globally for a few years. But in 2026, you can expect a rise in chef-inspired frozen favorites made with high-quality ingredients, which are catching the eye of busy cooks who need a night off and budget-conscious diners looking for a break from eating out. Whole Foods isn't the only grocer jumping on the gourmet frozen meal bandwagon, however, as national brands and supermarket chains are also following suit.