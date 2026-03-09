Don't Toss That Banana Peel — Use It To Deodorize Your Smelly Kitchen Trash Can
If you notice that your kitchen has a funky smell and you can't quite figure out where it's coming from, check your trash can. When it comes to cleaning, this is one of the most forgotten-about kitchen items — but it's one that you definitely should be cleaning every time you take out the garbage. If you already do this and still notice a funky scent coming from the corner, save your banana peels for a simple but effective way to deodorize your waste bin.
It might sound counterproductive to add trash to a trash can in an attempt to make it smell better, but there's a reason why this works, and it starts with one specific compound that exists in all different types of bananas. Isoamyl acetate is the primary contributor to bananas' distinct smells, and because it's a volatile compound, it's also the primary reason why bananas transfer their smell so easily to other objects or foods they're stored next to. While you normally wouldn't want this, when it comes to keeping your kitchen trash nice and pleasant-smelling, bananas are just the solution.
The best way to prep your peels
While you could place an entire banana peel at the bottom of your trash can, dicing the peel up into smaller pieces is just as effective, and it will be less bulky, too. Place your trash bag directly over the peels, and once it's full and ready to be taken out, be sure to throw the diced banana peels into the bag. You'll want to do this every time you take out the trash to ensure maximum freshness. It might seem like an extra step when taking out the trash, but the pleasant smell makes it absolutely worth doing.
If you aren't a regular consumer of bananas, there are other ways to deodorize your kitchen trash can without buying artificially-scented bags. One of the simplest ways requires just one item, and it's one you likely already have in your kitchen. Baking soda is one pantry staple that can really help keep your kitchen trash smelling fresh. To use it, simply sprinkle a layer of baking soda underneath the trash bag, taking care to replace it whenever you take out the trash. Baking soda is great at absorbing unpleasant, strong odors, which is why you might use it to keep your fridge smelling fresh. The same goes for your kitchen trash can, so this is a great alternative if bananas aren't a staple in your household.