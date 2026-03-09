Don't Toss That Banana Peel — Use It To Deodorize Your Smelly Kitchen Trash Can

If you notice that your kitchen has a funky smell and you can't quite figure out where it's coming from, check your trash can. When it comes to cleaning, this is one of the most forgotten-about kitchen items — but it's one that you definitely should be cleaning every time you take out the garbage. If you already do this and still notice a funky scent coming from the corner, save your banana peels for a simple but effective way to deodorize your waste bin.

It might sound counterproductive to add trash to a trash can in an attempt to make it smell better, but there's a reason why this works, and it starts with one specific compound that exists in all different types of bananas. Isoamyl acetate is the primary contributor to bananas' distinct smells, and because it's a volatile compound, it's also the primary reason why bananas transfer their smell so easily to other objects or foods they're stored next to. While you normally wouldn't want this, when it comes to keeping your kitchen trash nice and pleasant-smelling, bananas are just the solution.