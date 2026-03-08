'Never Okay' — This Food Faux Pas Is A One-Way Ticket Onto Bobby Flay's Blacklist

Diehard allium-heads know that cooking with garlic is an art form. We dare any romantic home cook to carve up a bulb of fresh garlic without feeling at least a dash poetic. To that end, one of the most common garlic mistakes ruining your dishes might be the choice to opt for the pre-minced stuff over a fresh clove from the produce section — that is, according to Bobby Flay. In a YouTube short posted by Food Network, the chef shares his culinary hot-takes about everything from oiling pasta water to washing raw chicken pre-cook. When asked, "Is pre-minced garlic ever okay?" Flay succinctly responds that the ingredient is, in fact, "never okay."

Pre-minced garlic comes in jars packed in oil, to be spooned into dishes as needed. This might seem particularly appealing when staring down the barrel of larger-batch recipes (finely mincing two cups' worth of fresh garlic demands a sizable chunk of time, to be sure). At first glance, Flay's take may seem like the excessively choosy preference of the culinary élite. But, while it may offer a convenient time-saving option for home cooks in a hurry, pre-minced garlic truly isn't as good as the fresh stuff – and, at a chemical level, it's barely even garlic. Mincing breaks open the garlic's cells, thereby releasing its natural chemical enzymes, which are responsible for creating garlic's unique flavor compounds. The moment that garlic is sliced, it begins to change at a fundamental structural level.