The Italian Twist That Takes Enchiladas To Another Level

Borrow the flavors of your favorite dinners by bringing a bit of Italian style to any enchilada recipe. What is known as lasagnchiladas, a cross between lasagna and enchiladas, offers a hearty tray to put together during Sunday's meal planning session or when you're expecting a crowd at the dinner table. Lasagnchiladas is a creative culinary take, remixing two standard favorites to result in the type of combo that won't make you choose between cuisines when deciding what to serve to guests.

Lasagnchiladas plays nice in all the right ways by introducing ricotta, mozzarella, and bolognese filling to flour tortillas. The same sauce and meaty portions you use to make classic lasagna bolognese cozy up nicely when wrapped up inside tortilla rolls. Instead of layering lasagna rows of cheese, sauce, and noodles, the ingredients will be packed into flour tortillas to bake. Typical bolognese sauce can be spruced up with taco seasoning. For a shortcut version, simply roll cooked ground beef, cottage cheese, marinara, and mozzarella in tortillas, pack them in a dish, then top with sauce and cheese. You'll have a satisfying meal that is ready in 20 minutes. Once golden and bubbly, this dish can be served with your choice of sides. Tortilla soup or a fresh garden salad can fill up your dinner table and result in a meal that leaves no cravings unmet.