Remember The 'Coldest Water Bottle' From Shark Tank? Here's Where The Brand Is Now

On a "Shark Tank" segment featuring a brand of water bottles called Coldest, the duo of identical twins was called "horrible pitchers" by Daymond John. They walked in with an eye-watering $30 million valuation and sold $15 million worth of water bottles, but made a $400,000 loss. The siblings turned down the only offer they got, but if you thought they'd bottled their big chance, think again. Joe and David Ahmad have managed to find a different path to success in what is a crowded market (they didn't even make it on our list of 12 popular insulated water bottles).

The brothers appeared on "Shark Tank" in February, 2024. While their main pitch revolved around their insulated bottles, they also spoke about expanding to products like pillows and dog beds. Despite impressive sales — steady growth leading up to 2022, when they crossed the $15 million mark — the sharks were not impressed. Lori Greiner felt they were trying to do too much, Mark Cuban felt their marketing wasn't up to the mark, Robert Herjavec didn't like that they were losing money, while Daymond John had a problem with the inventory they were holding.

The only offer they got came from Kevin O'Leary, but Joe and David turned that down because they did not want to pay a royalty on every product sold. Things have worked out for them though — not only has the company overcome its debt and inventory issues, it's worth $20 million and set for further growth.