The Best Bubbl'r Sparkling Water Tickled Our Taste Buds With Every Sip
Sparkling water can be the perfect beverage when you want something refreshing and light. Alone, though, it can also be quite plain, leaving you wanting more dimension to satisfy your taste buds. But what if you want something with antioxidants and flavor? Unfortunately, your options are limited. While there are plenty of great canned sparkling water brands to pick from, Bubbl'r in particular offers a tantalizing vitamin A antioxidant spin on its carbonated water to set it apart from the rest of the bubbly water crowd.
Tasting Table tried and ranked eight Bubbl'r options from worst to best, from a tasty tropical fusion of pineapple, mango, apple, and lime to a pomegranate açaí combo, but the Wild Cherry Chill'r easily took the top spot. In fact, it made our mouths water with each additional sip. This no-frills flavor doesn't need a myriad of fruits to give it high marks. It's the sweet aroma of cherries that comes to the forefront. The flavor, although singular, is fulfilling with a range of sweet and tangy notes and a delightfully refreshing effervescence.
How to enjoy your Wild Cherry Chill'r
Of course, you can keep things simple by popping open an ice-cold Wild Cherry Chill'r Bubbl'r straight from the fridge and enjoying it as is. It's fruity and sparkling for a lighter sip than a super sweet soda, but it's also more intriguing than an average sparkling water. Sip from the can or pour it into your favorite glass to enjoy the aesthetic red hue. But don't let the good times stop there. You can also use it as the base for a mocktail or cocktail.
For instance, try pairing your Wild Cherry Chill'r Bubbl'r with fresh-squeezed lime and mint for a refreshing cherry and lime mocktail, then drop in a couple of frozen cherries for added flavor and color, as well as a lime wedge for garnish. Or, use it as a mixer for a simple cocktail. You can even combine it with cherry syrup for added fruitiness and sweetness to better withstand your liquor of choice.
Using cherry syrup instead of simple syrup is one of Giada De Laurentiis' favorite tricks for a better cocktail, and we think it's fitting for this particular Bubbl'r beverage. Just make sure to stir your ingredients delicately so that you don't deplete the carbonation. Go wild with the options with this cherry-flavored drink.