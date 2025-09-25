8 Bubbl'r Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Healthy soda alternatives have been hitting store shelves in droves over the last few years, with consumers looking for more natural, fizzy, and refreshing substitutes for their old colas. You've probably seen brands like Olipop soda and Poppi soda packing store shelves. In addition to those, consumers also have countless sparkling waters that are vying for their attention. Sparkling water is a $30 billion industry (via The Brainy Insights) growing fast to fulfill a growing wellness and sober-curious lifestyle for which Gen Z in particular is vying. And that has given birth to booming brands like Sprindrift, La Croix, and (for today's purposes) Bubbl'r!

This antioxidant-rich sparkling water contains a variety of vitamins (A, B3, B5, B6, and B12). It's naturally sweetened with stevia and erythritol and naturally caffeinated with guarana seed extract, a plant found in the Amazon, and it offers 69 milligrams of caffeine per can. That is a little less caffeine than a short Caffè Americano at Starbucks.

Doesn't that sound great? It seems like all you really need to know is how it tastes. Well, I've gotten hold of eight different flavors to rank from worst to best based on their taste and how refreshing they are. There's more to discuss about those "health benefits" later, but for now, let's see how those flavors rank.