5 Natural Sweeteners To Elevate Your Smoothies

Fruit smoothies are a great choice as a filling breakfast, a quick pick-me-up snack, or even a delightful dessert. There are a number of refreshing smoothie recipes that will allow you to prepare a drink that both tastes great and is rich in essential nutrients. Whether your go-to is green juice, a classic strawberry and banana blend, or an açaí-based beverage, sweetening your smoothie can seem counterintuitive to its nutritional value. However, natural sweeteners such as honey, agave nectar, blackberry leaf, maple syrup, and monk fruit are an excellent alternative to artificial sweeteners, and work better to enhance your smoothie with a perfect balance of flavor.

Among the many benefits of using natural sweeteners is the fact that they are not processed. Additionally, natural sweeteners at least contain some trace amounts of nutrients. While natural sweeteners contain some calories that artificial varieties often do not, your smoothie will surely benefit from a hint of natural ingredients, which you can also customize to complement the flavors of your fruit and vegetable ingredients.