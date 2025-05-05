Cocktails always have a way of making an occasion feel special, whether it is a formal event, a garden party, or simply a casual dinner with friends. Making cocktails at home is a lot of fun, but there is also pressure to get them right, as the overall flavor can be ruined if the balance of ingredients isn't quite right.

Fortunately, Italian foodie extraordinaire Giada De Laurentiis is partial to a cocktail or two herself, and she has shared plenty of tips on her channels on how to level up your drinks. From an innovative way to make ice cubes to her quick wine-chilling tip, her advice will help you ensure that your cocktails are at the top of their game.

Whether you have a big dinner party coming up or you simply want to make sure your next Cosmo hits the mark, these tips from Giadzy will give you the confidence to get mixing. Let's explore Giada De Laurentiis' favorite tricks for a better cocktail.