Before Food Processors, This Hand-Crank Kitchen Gadget Broke Down Everything

In the modern kitchen, the quickest way to chop large amounts of food into small pieces is to throw it in the food processor. The countertop appliance has many other creative uses too. But before electrical appliances became affordable enough to be featured in every home — and long after people were fed up with the task of chopping by hand — there was another option: the manual nut grinder.

The manual nut grinder isn't a sight you see much anymore, but at one point it would have been a common vintage kitchen feature, particularly if baking was involved. This manual appliance was a miniature grinder, featuring a hopper that was screwed on to a glass container. Nuts would go into the top and pass through two sets of teeth, which were rotated by turning the hand crank. The glass jar then doubled as a storage container for your chopped nuts.

The inventor, Carl Sundstrand, patented the device as a nut chopper in 1935, but in his application, he commented on how else it might be used — including chopping olives, hard boiled eggs, tuna fish or cherries. It's a simple enough invention, but at the time was the only alternative to what Sundstrand described as the "tedious work" of hand chopping, or the inconsistent results achieved with other available appliances such as a meat grinder.