The Deli Counter Behavior Staff Members Hate With A Passion
At a deli counter — whether that means your neighborhood sandwich shop, butcher, fishmonger, or bakery case — ordering is a collaborative, live exchange. You step up, make your request, and the worker behind the counter responds in real time: How thin? On rye or sourdough? Toasted? That back-and-forth is the job. Now imagine trying to navigate that while the customer shushes you so they can better talk on their cellphone.
Being mid-call while placing an order might feel like cleverly efficient multitasking to you, but to the worker in front of you, it is disruptive and disrespectful, and deli counter staff hate it. They are directly serving you, but they are also doing a lot of work you cannot see, like adjusting equipment, maintaining food safety by managing hygiene and sanitation, keeping track of multiple orders and an eye on the line, and generally doing their job quickly in a tight, shared workspace. Your only job is situational awareness and polite focus.
Unlike grabbing something off a shelf, deli counters require a human touch, because it is a bespoke shopping experience. The meat is being sliced to your preference, the sandwich assembled as you specify. Workers often need to pause mid-motion to ask clarifying questions. If you are not paying attention, they are forced to wait or guess, which can mean mistakes, wasted products, and inconveniencing the customers behind you in line. Deli counters operate on a rhythm, and it depends on clear communication. When attention splinters, the tempo falters. Some old-fashioned etiquette might be laughable, but if someone is actively preparing the food you ordered in front of you, they need your full attention for the brief duration.
One categorical imperative, hold the mustard
One of enlightenment philosopher Immanuel Kant's simplest moral tests asks, "if everyone did this, would it be ok?" It is a thought exercise that requires imagining the broader social implications of your personal actions, and it is immensely useful in this situation. If every single customer was yakking away on their personal cellphone while ordering at the deli, the entire system would go haywire. Questions would go unanswered, shouted instructions repeated, the queue unspooling into chaos as the counter collapses under the weight of divided attention. The fact that it functions at all depends on most people opting in to basic cooperation.
We understand this intuitively in other spaces. There is a reason you don't show up to the dentist in a giant inflatable T-Rex costume because it would make it hard for your dentist to do their job. You cannot bring a karaoke machine to jury duty. You cannot drive 150 miles per hour, even if you are a very important person with somewhere very important to be. The underlying reason behind these behavioral norms is that we live in a society, and public life runs on coordinated acts of mutual awareness. A deli counter is no different. It is a shared, commercial space with moving parts, sharp tools, and other customers waiting their turn.
This is your real life, even the five minutes spent ordering turkey and provolone. Be here now. Looking up, making eye contact, speaking clearly, and saying thank you are not grand gestures, but simple, free acknowledgements another human being is doing skilled, repetitive work on your behalf. Also, it is worth considering that, your life, or at least your lunch, is in their hands. So act right.