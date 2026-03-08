The Deli Counter Behavior Staff Members Hate With A Passion

At a deli counter — whether that means your neighborhood sandwich shop, butcher, fishmonger, or bakery case — ordering is a collaborative, live exchange. You step up, make your request, and the worker behind the counter responds in real time: How thin? On rye or sourdough? Toasted? That back-and-forth is the job. Now imagine trying to navigate that while the customer shushes you so they can better talk on their cellphone.

Being mid-call while placing an order might feel like cleverly efficient multitasking to you, but to the worker in front of you, it is disruptive and disrespectful, and deli counter staff hate it. They are directly serving you, but they are also doing a lot of work you cannot see, like adjusting equipment, maintaining food safety by managing hygiene and sanitation, keeping track of multiple orders and an eye on the line, and generally doing their job quickly in a tight, shared workspace. Your only job is situational awareness and polite focus.

Unlike grabbing something off a shelf, deli counters require a human touch, because it is a bespoke shopping experience. The meat is being sliced to your preference, the sandwich assembled as you specify. Workers often need to pause mid-motion to ask clarifying questions. If you are not paying attention, they are forced to wait or guess, which can mean mistakes, wasted products, and inconveniencing the customers behind you in line. Deli counters operate on a rhythm, and it depends on clear communication. When attention splinters, the tempo falters. Some old-fashioned etiquette might be laughable, but if someone is actively preparing the food you ordered in front of you, they need your full attention for the brief duration.