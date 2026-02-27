This Subtle Red Flag At A Deli Could Signal Bigger Food Safety Issues

Few things are more tantalizing than the "yoo-hoo, over here!" of freshly-sliced cold cuts beckoning from the edges of a deli sandwich. Even Subway tried to up their deli meat game by dropping meat slicers into their stores, but came out perhaps a slice short. Having meat sliced to order or even just knowing that it's been recently sliced is part of what makes the deli experience special.The one thing that pre-packaged deli meat has over freshly-sliced is fewer variables — an extra layer of food safety and another opportunity to prevent contamination.

Cutting meat in store offers a fresher product, but also means that the equipment requires frequent cleaning and maintenance. It doesn't take long for foodborne bacteria to grow on equipment and contaminate meat. A watchful eye during your deli visit can help you spot some subtle yet important red flags at the deli.

The villain in this story is listeria monocytogenes, a notable bacteria when it comes to meat-related food safety that "causes the third highest number of foodborne illness deaths in the United States each year," according to the CDC. That's pretty scary, especially in the context of the deli environment; "meats sliced and packaged at retail delis are the major source of listeriosis illnesses attributed to deli meat." There's nothing inherently dangerous about deli meat, however. It appears that delis are susceptible to L. monocytogene contamination when their food safety practices fall short.