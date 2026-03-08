This Might Be The Reason You Never Hear Music Playing At Costco

If you're doing your grocery shopping at any Publix, or Harris Teeter, or Kroger, odds are you'll hear some background music blasting from speakers around the store. Maybe during the holidays, you'll even hear those jingling tunes you love to hate so much, and when a pop star drops her new album, you'll hear the same few songs over and over again as you stand in the produce department. Costco is perhaps one of the few reprieves from hearing Billboard's Top 100 songs as you get your shopping done, as the massive warehouses don't play music at all.

Though Costco has never confirmed its reasoning, many employees speculate that the big-name retailer doesn't play music in its stores because of copyright infringement concerns. "I assume that it's because they are worried about having to pay for an ASCAP license," said one Redditor, continuing that "any music in a public place where people gather requires a license." Another user on Reddit shared a photo of an email allegedly from Costco's corporate office that states, "music played where members can hear the music is considered a public performance and is protected by copyright laws. Costco does not have a license for such use." Even if most grocery stores have a good reason to play music for customers, Costco is among the rare few that do not.