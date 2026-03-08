Pasta Sauce Tips Jeff Mauro Learned From His Mom

Jeff Mauro knows a great pasta sauce takes a lot less than you think. The Food Network star and former host of "The Kitchen" has had a long career that took him from a catering company to Le Cordon Bleu to winning "Food Network Star," but it all started with a love of food that he got from his Italian-American family in Chicago. The cooking of his neighborhood and the Italian-American community has continued to inspire him to this day, so when Mauro partnered with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health, we talked to him about his family's best tips for making a fresh, healthy marinara sauce.

Mauro tells us, "My mom was always about, like when making a red sauce, marinara sauce, it's just like the right amount of garlic and oil, really low." He warns that with pasta sauce, you don't need to go too hard on the garlic, saying, "You're just melting it with the dry herbs in there, just kind of sweating all that garlic out while you bloom the herbs." After that, it is a matter of cooking your tomato sauce low and slow. Marinara sauce is all about the flavor of the tomato with minimal additions, so time is one of the most important ingredients. Mauro says, "[Take your time] and make it a day before. That's the goal. Let the magic, you know. Something magical happens." And Mauro reminds us that making it early really does matter, as low and slow sauces are always better the next day.