The Most Basic Arby's Order Is A Solid Source Of Protein

The new (and very different looking) food pyramid released in January 2026 included some fairly surprising tweaks to the dietary guidelines for all Americans. In fact, the increased emphasis on protein and the use of animal fat when cooking (in lieu of seed oils) might have sent some consumers running to the nearest Arby's. Now, we're not encouraging anyone to make the fast food chain a centerpiece of their diet. But if you're hoping to boost your protein intake to match the latest nutritional recommendations when visiting the restaurant, you don't need to search the menu to find a substantial serving.

The classic Arby's Roast Beef sandwich contains 27 grams of protein in total, a hefty serving for anyone trying to reach their daily recommended intake (which roughly doubled from the previous recommendation). More than that, the classic roast beef comes with far more protein than standard menu items found at other popular fast food chains.

Arby's most famous sandwich comes with more than double the amount of protein found in the classic hamburger from McDonald's, for instance (which offers 12 grams). And the 16 grams offered by the Jr. Jumbo Jack cheeseburger from Jack in the Box seems lacking by comparison — and furthers our belief that it's the worst American burger chain.