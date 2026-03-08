How The Simplest Addition Makes Pan-Cooked Chicken 10X Juicier

Most home cooks have at least one simple chicken dish in their weekly menu rotation, as it's a fairly affordable protein that seamlessly fits into countless recipes. It does, however, have a reputation of being dry because it's a very lean protein without a lot of fat, meaning it quickly loses moisture as it cooks, particularly in the pan, where moisture is evaporating rapidly. Luckily, this issue can be fixed with a little bit of water and a lid.

Retaining moisture is the key objective of cooking chicken, and adding some additional water to the pan helps us get a head start. First, sear the chicken on both sides as you normally would, and once you're happy with the color of the sear, pour about a cup of water into the pan. The exact amount will depend on the thickness of your chicken — you don't want it to be covered or swimming around, but you do want to deglaze the pan and trap the steam. Cover the pan with a lid and leave it on the stove for a few more minutes before removing it from the heat and letting it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Allowing the chicken to steam yields the juiciest stovetop results, so it's very important that you keep the lid on the pan through this whole process, not allowing any steam to escape.