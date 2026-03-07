Pick Up This Freeze-Dried Fruit For A Sweet Snack That's Loaded With Fiber

People tend to have strong opinions on freeze-dried fruits, ranging from love-em to hate-em and incremental levels of so-so shrugs. But there's one red rascal that whizzes above the fruity fray, landing on taste buds with a wondrous wealth of tarty-sweet flavor and airy, crisp texture. It's the naturally juicy red raspberry, which undergoes a total transformation when the water gets removed. But the truly remarkable thing is that the newly dried sweet snack somehow retains an exceptional amount of its original dietary fiber.

When fresh off the vine, raspberries harbor notably high levels of nutrition inside their tiny, bumpy drupelets. That includes vitamin C, potent antioxidants, and loads of fiber: 8 grams in a single cup, which isn't hard to devour in a single go. Freeze-drying essentially eliminates the moisture content, changing the raspberries' texture and shelf stability while leaving their original nutrition profile intact, including the fiber content. The snappy sweet flavor also gets concentrated, making raspberries one of the most snack-able of all healthy treats.

Keep in mind that the accepted nutrition guidance is to consume 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories in your daily diet. If you can get a lot of those grams by snacking on crunchy little freeze-dried raspberries, it's a win on all fronts. However, it's important to note that although the fiber in fresh raspberries remains, the berries are now concentrated, so the fiber amounts will be different.