The Trader Joe's Snack We'll Be Garnishing Our Cocktails With All Summer

Raspberry fans are rejoicing over the return of Trader Joe's freeze-dried raspberries just in time for summer drinks. We all know that fresh raspberries are the most fickle of fruits. The delicate berries are easily damaged and go moldy in the blink of an eye, which makes having a handy, shelf-stable source so delightful, especially when you love raspberry-laced cocktails like the frothy Clover Club and the elegant Floradora. Or maybe you just love an extravagantly pink garnish. Either way, TJ's freeze-dried raspberries will be the hero for many of your summer drinks. The bright raspberry flavor isn't muddied with the sulfur you sometimes find in dried fruits, and there's no additional sugar that could distract from the tartness we love in a good berry cocktail.

Crisp, fruity dried raspberries are perfect for floating whole atop a cocktail (or a refreshing unspiked lemonade). They are also super easy to crush into a decorative powder for glass décor — a trick you can't do with fresh berries. And, if you just need a few raspberries, you can seal up the bag for your next mixology session and not waste a pricey basket of the fresh variety.