The Old-School Childhood Sandwich Tom Selleck Still Eats Today
Ever wonder what icons like Tom Selleck reach for when they're craving nostalgic comfort food? That's a question that quietly bogs this food writer and cookbook author's mind. According to his mother, Martha Selleck, the Magnum, P.I. star has loved her homemade crunchy tuna melt sandwich since boyhood.
The sandwich is open-faced and set under a broiler so the cheese, which can be cheddar or Monterey Jack, gets all melty. Both are some of the absolute best cheeses to add to your tuna melt, so good work there, Mama Selleck.
The crunch comes from the toasted bread and the chopped veggies — including celery, green pepper, and onions — incorporated into the tuna mixture. For seasoning, there's lemon juice and black pepper. Salt is not in the mix, as most of the time, canned tuna comes salty enough from the can. My one suggestion to upgrade this retro recipe is to opt for oil-packed when making the tuna salad for the sandwich. Oil helps tuna retain moisture, and the tuna's texture is less dry, even after you broil the sandwich.
Crunchy, cheesy, and comforting magnum of a tuna sandwich
His mother's full recipe for Selleck's childhood favorite, an old-school sandwich, appears in 'Murder, She Cooked: A Cabot Cove Cookbook' by Jenny Hammerton. While not exactly a revolutionary dish, it's the tip of the recipe that stands the test of time, and serves as a comforting meal for lunch or even as a midnight snack. And it's great for those nostalgic for days of the past.
While not exactly Thomas Magnum-approved, this food writer now takes the liberty of suggesting ways to elevate this dish. To kick up the umami and tanginess, I suggest using Kewpie mayo and adding dashes of MSG to the tuna mixture. For those who love heat and spicy, turn the mayo spicy by adding gochujang, chili crisp, or sriracha.
If you're looking for more ways to elevate the dish, Tasting Table has also uncovered that pickles of any kind are the key ingredient to elevating a basic tuna melt. And before you make a crunchy tuna melt that even an icon would approve this week, be sure to check out the best canned tuna brands we've ranked in the past.