The Old-School Childhood Sandwich Tom Selleck Still Eats Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever wonder what icons like Tom Selleck reach for when they're craving nostalgic comfort food? That's a question that quietly bogs this food writer and cookbook author's mind. According to his mother, Martha Selleck, the Magnum, P.I. star has loved her homemade crunchy tuna melt sandwich since boyhood.

The sandwich is open-faced and set under a broiler so the cheese, which can be cheddar or Monterey Jack, gets all melty. Both are some of the absolute best cheeses to add to your tuna melt, so good work there, Mama Selleck.

The crunch comes from the toasted bread and the chopped veggies — including celery, green pepper, and onions — incorporated into the tuna mixture. For seasoning, there's lemon juice and black pepper. Salt is not in the mix, as most of the time, canned tuna comes salty enough from the can. My one suggestion to upgrade this retro recipe is to opt for oil-packed when making the tuna salad for the sandwich. Oil helps tuna retain moisture, and the tuna's texture is less dry, even after you broil the sandwich.