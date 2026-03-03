How GLP-1 Is Reshaping Restaurant Menus In 2026

The country's biggest restaurant menu story in 2026 isn't an ingredient, a dish, or even something you eat. It's the rise of GLP-1 drugs. Previously prescribed primarily for diabetes, the realization that drugs like Ozempic could aid in weight loss led to their approval for that purpose in 2021, and the impact that's had on American eating habits has already been massive. GLP-1s work by mimicking a natural hormone of the same name, and in addition to its other effects on blood sugar, GLP-1 aids weight loss by sending signals to your brain that make you feel full sooner, which has been shown to help users drop up to 20% of their body weight.

By 2025, 12% of all Americans had already used some kind of GLP-1 drug for weight loss, and the obesity rate in the United States fell for the first time in a decade, beginning to reverse the 40-plus-year-long trend of increasing weight in the country. A seismic change like that, which influences how much food people desire, is clearly bound to have big impacts on the restaurant industry, and owners are already trying to keep up.

The first change is pretty obvious: smaller portions. Olive Garden is the biggest example of this health trend, as it introduced a new lighter portions section of its menu last year. Local New York City gastropub chain Clinton Hall made news by introducing a "mini meal" featuring much smaller burgers and fries. P.F. Chang's has recently introduced new, smaller portion size options for its entrees, and other chains like the Cheesecake Factory have expanded preexisting menu sections featuring lighter, smaller meals.