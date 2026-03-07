Don't Buy Olive Oil In This Type Of Bottle — Unless You Want It To Spoil Faster

When shopping at the grocery store for a good cooking oil, it can seem like there are a hundred different olive oils to choose from. And it's true — today, there are countless varieties of the flavorful oil, ranging from organic to extra virgin to biodynamic varieties. But besides the olive oil itself, there's also the consideration of the container. While it may seem like deciding between a glass, plastic, or tin holding vessel is merely a matter of personal preference and aesthetics, it's not. And actually, you should avoid buying olive oil in a plastic bottle – regardless of the kind or brand — since it's known to promote oxidation of the oil, making it spoil faster.

While unopened olive oil can last for a year or two, once it's opened, it's best practice to use it within six months (though some people recommend consuming it within three months after opening for best quality). This is because the fats and antioxidants in olive oil are highly susceptible to oxidation, or degradation as a result of exposure to factors like air and light. To limit this occurrence, which can make olive oil spoil and develop rancid flavors, it's important to have a durable, dark container to store olive oil, like heavy-duty green glass. Tin also helps protect the oil from light exposure and air. On the other hand, plastic olive oil jars are comparatively porous and prone to absorbing oxygen and promoting quicker spoilage.