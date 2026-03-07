This Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer Would Easily Ruin Your Morning Cup
As its name implies, sweet cream is a popular coffee creamer flavor that delivers the luscious combination of cream and sweetener. If you're a fan of boosting your morning cup of joe with equal parts dairy richness and aromatic sweetness, we tasted and ranked 9 sweet cream coffee creamers to help you choose. While we found some clear winners, we also ruled out some real duds. And the sweet cream coffee creamer that will absolutely ruin your morning cup is Violife Supreme Sweet Cream Tempting Vanilla.
Violife is a plant-based dairy brand, producing some of our favorite vegan cheese. Unfortunately, they got this plant-based sweet cream coffee creamer all wrong. Even taking into account that Violife is a dairy-free creamer, we were still expecting a creamy and delicious product on par with the other competitors. While many dairy-free creamers use plant based milks as the foundation, Violife chose to fashion this creamer out of lentil protein. Not only does the lentil protein give this creamer a heavy and unpleasant mouthfeel, but it also has an off-putting flavor. A copious amount of vanilla was added to this creamer, possibly to mask the flavor of lentil. But it ended up transforming the sweet cream flavor into just plain vanilla with a gross aftertaste. Suffice it to say, lentils should stick to soups, curries, and salads.
More negative reviews for Violife Sweet Cream coffee creamer
We found many customers on Reddit that were even more disappointed with the Violife creamer than we were. One Redditor wrote, "it tastes off and I had to use more than I normally would just to taste it." Lentils are earthy and fairly neutral as whole pulses, and grinding them into a protein powder probably increases their neutrality. So while they might make a hearty creamer foundation, they clearly don't taste like a creamy milk substitute. Another Redditor said in no uncertain terms, "it tastes like oil. It's disgusting." Violife does list canola oil as a main ingredient while vanilla is nowhere in sight, replaced instead with a vague and blanket "natural flavors" ingredient. Worse still, many Redditors also complained that the coffee cream had adverse effects on their digestion, causing diarrhea and even vomiting.
A good coffee creamer should keep things simple, and that's exactly what our top choice does. The Natural Bliss Sweet Cream creamer contains no oils or chemical ingredients, featuring a basic blend of skim milk, cream, sugar, and natural flavor. If you're looking for a vegan creamer, we'd recommend going for an oat milk creamer. Our favorite oat milk creamer is from Califia Farms which supplies a wealth of different creamer flavors to try.