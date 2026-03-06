Broccoli Goes From Side Character To Spotlight Stealer With This Asian-Inspired Boost

Although there are many broccoli recipes you're bound to love out there, broccoli is not often the ingredient everyone looks forward to in a meal. Occasionally, you might find it in a pile of roasted veggies, on the side of hearty grilled meat, or maybe a pasta that needs a pop of green. But even then, it's nothing more than a mere filler. This all changes the moment you pair it with a peanut dressing, a Southeast Asian staple of many globally beloved dishes. Suddenly, this is the one vegetable you will want on every one of your dinner plates.

You may recognize peanut dressing as the star ingredient of a Thai salad or the trusty companion of summer rolls. Clearly, it's no stranger to the wondrous world of vegetables. A luscious blend of peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and other flavorful condiments, its magic is just as prominent on your ordinary broccoli. The earthy, vegetal depth may usually go unnoticed or underappreciated, but not once it's coated in the peanut's sweet, nutty richness. Layered underneath is a hint of umami, making the broccoli much more toothsome and complex. Even the bitter edge that has many steering clear of broccoli won't be detectable anymore — not with the dressing and its creamy tone balancing everything out.