Broccoli Goes From Side Character To Spotlight Stealer With This Asian-Inspired Boost
Although there are many broccoli recipes you're bound to love out there, broccoli is not often the ingredient everyone looks forward to in a meal. Occasionally, you might find it in a pile of roasted veggies, on the side of hearty grilled meat, or maybe a pasta that needs a pop of green. But even then, it's nothing more than a mere filler. This all changes the moment you pair it with a peanut dressing, a Southeast Asian staple of many globally beloved dishes. Suddenly, this is the one vegetable you will want on every one of your dinner plates.
You may recognize peanut dressing as the star ingredient of a Thai salad or the trusty companion of summer rolls. Clearly, it's no stranger to the wondrous world of vegetables. A luscious blend of peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and other flavorful condiments, its magic is just as prominent on your ordinary broccoli. The earthy, vegetal depth may usually go unnoticed or underappreciated, but not once it's coated in the peanut's sweet, nutty richness. Layered underneath is a hint of umami, making the broccoli much more toothsome and complex. Even the bitter edge that has many steering clear of broccoli won't be detectable anymore — not with the dressing and its creamy tone balancing everything out.
Get ready to take your broccoli game to the next level
Needless to say, a broccoli salad with peanut dressing is a no-brainer. Broccoli is a seamless fit into Tasting Table's edamame salad with peanut dressing recipe, where you can toss it with this dressing alongside lettuce, edamame, and soy-sauce-baked chicken. Other vegetables are no less suitable for this pairing. Throw in cucumber and daikon radish slices if you want a bit more crunch to contrast the creamy, rich sauce. Inspired by Asian slaw, shredded cabbage, carrots, and apples are other ingredients you can consider. For garnish, a few sprinkles of toasted peanuts or sesame seeds make perfect sense.
These same ingredients will taste so much different if you decide to make them into a stir-fry instead. The high heat brings out even more savory depth, and with your favorite proteins thrown into the pan, dinner should be ready in no time. For a more filling eating experience, serve it with a side of soba noodles or your favorite grains. Sometimes, just a bed of rice will do the trick.
With nothing else on the plate, this pairing can still make for a stunning side dish. Just roast or steam your broccoli (or broccolini, broccoli rabe, etc.) and serve it over a bed of peanut dressing. Want more complexity, maybe even a spicy hint in your dish? A satay-style peanut sauce is where it's at. With lime juice adding sourness to the aftertaste while coconut milk mellows out the chili flecks' vibrant heat, your grilled broccoli will be anything but boring.