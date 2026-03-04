This Jell-O Shot Substitute Is Just As Delicious And Vegan-Friendly

Combining a nostalgic childhood dessert with a very adult practice, Jell-O shots are always a treat. Between the bright colors, saccharine flavors, and the awkwardness of trying to fish alcoholic gelatin out of a tiny plastic cup, they are a guaranteed camaraderie-building experience at any party. As such, it is a good practice to make sure that when you are putting together Jell-O shots, you take all potential consumers into account. Nothing ruins the vibe quite like excluding someone from sharing a drink with the group because they don't eat animal products. Fortunately, replacing the animal-derived gelatin in your jello shots is actually really simple — all you need is agar agar.

Those boxes of store-bought Jell-O-style powders typically use gelatin to achieve the familiar springy, jiggly texture. As it turns out, however, agar agar works just as well and is derived instead from algae. It is a flavorless, odorless, and translucent gelling agent that can be slipped into any recipe, though the preparation and storage requirements are not exactly the same as those of gelatin. If you know how to use it, however, it makes a perfectly excellent Jell-O shot.

Essentially, agar agar just runs a little hotter than gelatin. While gelatin can be dissolved in warm water, agar agar needs to be boiled in order to set properly. The benefit of this higher melting temperature, however, is that while gelatin products need to be refrigerated to set and keep their texture, products made with agar agar will set just fine at room temperature. As for the actual measurements, you can substitute agar agar powder at a one-to-one ratio with the gelatin called for in a recipe.