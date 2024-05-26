Turn Your Whiskey Sour Into The Ultimate Jell-O Shots

Jell-O shots are a summertime party staple as the perfect portable — and potable — boozy dessert. Taking a lighthearted twist on a classic cocktail, the whiskey sour Jell-O shot is a fun way to indulge in a drink in the form of a gently gelatinous and satisfying slurp. The basic ingredients include whiskey, Jell-O, simple syrup, and lemon juice. Although you may be tempted to opt for a lesser whiskey in the interest of a more cost-effective cocktail-turned-shot, it's important to note that choosing the best base alcohol to suit your preferences will make for a better tasting shot overall. That said, selecting either a bourbon or blended whiskey is recommended as well as a plain, unflavored Jell-O mix in order to preserve the integrity of the flavor.

To prepare your whiskey sour Jell-O shot, simply start by boiling water and mixing in the Jell-O until it fully dissolves. Next, add the whiskey, lemon juice, and simply syrup and stir everything together. Once the mixture is fully combined, divide the shots into the serving vessel of your choice and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to let it set. This is a great recipe to make ahead of time and chill overnight to ensure optimal setting before serving at a party.