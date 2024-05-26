Turn Your Whiskey Sour Into The Ultimate Jell-O Shots
Jell-O shots are a summertime party staple as the perfect portable — and potable — boozy dessert. Taking a lighthearted twist on a classic cocktail, the whiskey sour Jell-O shot is a fun way to indulge in a drink in the form of a gently gelatinous and satisfying slurp. The basic ingredients include whiskey, Jell-O, simple syrup, and lemon juice. Although you may be tempted to opt for a lesser whiskey in the interest of a more cost-effective cocktail-turned-shot, it's important to note that choosing the best base alcohol to suit your preferences will make for a better tasting shot overall. That said, selecting either a bourbon or blended whiskey is recommended as well as a plain, unflavored Jell-O mix in order to preserve the integrity of the flavor.
To prepare your whiskey sour Jell-O shot, simply start by boiling water and mixing in the Jell-O until it fully dissolves. Next, add the whiskey, lemon juice, and simply syrup and stir everything together. Once the mixture is fully combined, divide the shots into the serving vessel of your choice and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to let it set. This is a great recipe to make ahead of time and chill overnight to ensure optimal setting before serving at a party.
Popular twists on the whiskey sour Jell-O shot
There are several ways to customize the whiskey sour Jell-O shot to have the look and taste that you and those with whom you're sharing will prefer. For example, although clear Jell-O is suggested, to amp up the sour flavor, you could also try it with lemon Jell-O or any other complementary Jell-O flavors. There are also a variety of plant-based gelatin products available for a vegan version of this shot. Mixing in an orange liqueur like Triple Sec can also add more of a citrusy kick to the overall flavor. For those who prefer a brighter looking shot, adding a drop or two of food coloring into the mix can customize the appearance without hindering the flavor. Garnishes like miniature orange slices or even a maraschino cherry on top can give the shot a more classic whiskey sour look.
For serving, a simple method is to divide your mixture into disposable plastic condiment containers with lids. You can also try putting your mixture into a shaped silicone mold or even getting extra fancy by serving it from a citrus wedge. Want to take your shots to the next level? Try the genius hack for making edible Jell-O shot glasses. No matter how you choose to serve these whiskey sour Jell-O shots, be sure to enjoy and consume responsibly.