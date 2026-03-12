Our Favorite Gordon Ramsay Cookbook Is Perfect For Chefs Of All Experience Levels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most entertaining chefs to watch on TV. With his explosive temper and sky-high culinary standards, he's been the center of many successful TV shows that have given us a peek behind the curtain of professional kitchens. Ramsay's nine restaurant chains are a testament to his culinary skills, and his knowledge of food definitely cannot be questioned — but is he as good of a teacher as he is a chef and entertainer?

Ramsay has published several cookbooks throughout his career, and there's one in particular that made the biggest impression not just on us, but also on the chef's audience. "Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course" is the best resource for those who want to learn from him in an understandable, digestible fashion — cooking meals for regular folk, using accessible ingredients and simple techniques. The book, first released in 2012, was initially a companion to a TV show with the same name that aired in the U.K., so its first iteration used the metric system and Celsius.

Ramsay has a big following in the U.S., though, and many American readers noted in their reviews of the book that they had to convert the measurements. So, in 2013, an updated version, titled "Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking," was released in the U.S., featuring the exact same recipes but using imperial measurements and Fahrenheit.